Hamilton County leaders want to see its football stadium get more use. Commissioners are looking to hire a firm to bring more concerts, entertainment and other sporting events to Paycor Stadium.

A release from the county says it's part of a new section in the Cincinnati Bengals' lease, designed to "generate additional revenue and boost economic activity throughout the region."

In 2025, Hamilton County and the Bengals signed a new 11-year lease. Under the terms, the county will contribute $350 million toward renovations to Paycor Stadium under the agreed-upon terms. The Bengals will contribute $120 million, for a total investment of $470 million.

It also gives more control to the county when it comes to stadium use.

“Paycor Stadium is one of our region’s greatest assets, and we want to see it used to its fullest potential,” said Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas. “More concerts and major events mean more visitors, more business for our local economy and more opportunities for our community. It also means that Hamilton County is fulfilling its commitment to the taxpayers.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are the primary tenants of Paycor Stadium, but it's also the home of the annual Cincinnati Music Festival in July. There have been other big events, including a two-night concert stop by Taylor Swift in 2023. Last week, Hamilton County Commissioners announced the stadium would host the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I, Region 4 Football Championship, on November 20.

The county has opened a Request for Proposals for a company that will help “identify potential events, build relationships with promoters and touring organizations, evaluate opportunities and develop strategies to attract additional programming."

The release says opportunities could include major concerts, music festivals, professional and collegiate sporting and entertainment events.

Read more:

