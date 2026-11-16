Hamilton County's real estate market is good, according to the county auditor. Jessica Miranda says that means home values are rising by an average of 27%.

Ohio's county auditors have been looking at property values during the state-mandated triennial review, and putting the numbers into the formula for property taxes.

“Just because your home value increases that does not automatically translate to your property tax bill increasing,” she says. “There was a series of legislation pass in 2025 and a series of laws the legislature passed back in the 70s. They put caps on how much that can increase your property tax liability.”

Miranda says property owners can find out how their parcels fared online.

“We have built a brand-new, first-of-its-kind microsite. Folks can log onto there,” she says. “They can type in their address, their property and pull up what that change is going to be for them.”

Miranda says if they don't like it, they'll be able to fight it.

“There is a process built into state law, here in Ohio, called the board of revision,” she says. “That window for the board of revision appeals for your property value is open January 1 of every year to March 31 of that same year.”

Miranda says home value is just one piece of how property taxes are calculated.

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