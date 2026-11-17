The U.S. Men's National team takes on Haiti Tuesday at TQL Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Concacaf Nations League tournament. This is the second in a two-leg match-up with Haiti. The USA defeated Haiti 6-nil Saturday in Miami. Haiti is unable to host home games in its own country because of gang violence and political instability there.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on TBS, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock, as well as live on radio with Westwood One Sports and Fútbol de Primera.

The Cincinnati match will be the final under Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino who is leaving the national team to take the helm at Manchester United in the English Premier League.

In a full circle moment, Pochettino was announced in 2024 as the next head coach the same day as the team's match against New Zealand, which was played in Cincinnati. The game featured a pre-match video message from the incoming skipper.

Pochettino was the highest-profile manager the U.S. men's team had ever hired. His aggressive attacking style of play won praise from his players and fans alike. At the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT finished first in its group and won its first knockout-round game since 2002. Pochettino's three wins were the most at any World Cup by a USMNT coach.

The team made it to the Round of 16 before falling to Belgium. The following month on Aug. 3, 2026, U.S. Soccer announced it had agreed to a new contract.

History of USMNT in Cincinnati

This is the fifth time TQL Stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the sixth time for the city overall. The USMNT last played in Cincinnati in September 2024 when it hosted New Zealand. That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The USMNT has a strong record in Cincinnati, suffering just one loss in its first-ever match here, falling 3-nil to Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in 2019. That was followed by a 2-nil victory over rivals Mexico in World Cup qualifying in November 2021; a 3-nil victory over Morocco in a June 2022 friendly; and a win over Canada on penalty kicks (3-2) in July 2023.

Read more:

