USWNT will face Ireland in Cincinnati in June

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is coming back to Cincinnati. The USA will face the Republic of Ireland at TQL Stadium on Sunday, June 29. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

The USA has played 23 games in Ohio, but this will be the third at TQL Stadium. The team bested South Africa 3-nil in September 2023.

It will be the seventh time the USWNT has played in the Queen City. The 2023 match against South Africa served as a send-off for midfielder Julie Ertz, who played her final game for that national team that day.

The U.S. have played Ireland 15 times, and won every match, according to U.S. Soccer.

"Ireland is one of the most difficult European teams to play against, so I'm happy we could get these games," says U.S. Head Coach Emma Hayes in a release. "We need to play teams that will push us and create an environment where our players have to solve problems and play under pressure. We're still early in our process of building towards World Cup qualifying for '27 and we still have a lot of growth to go as a team and as individuals, so these summer matches at these great soccer venues will once again provide a platform for the players to show their abilities to excel at a high level."

In a statement, FC Cincinnati President and Co-CEO Jeff Berding says the match continues the team's promise of "bringing the world to Cincinnati and representing Cincinnati to the world. We continue to be bullish on women's soccer in Cincinnati and this match will showcase our market as well as some of the best soccer players from across the globe."

Ticket presales start Tuesday, and go on sale to the general public on Friday.



History of USWNT in Cincinnati

Prior to the South Africa match in September 2023, the USWNT last played in Cincinnati in 2021, trouncing Paraguay 8-nil. Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle delighted fans by scoring a goal and turning in three assists.

In 2017, the USA defeated New Zealand 5-0 in front of 30,596 fans at Nippert Stadium. U.S. Soccer reported it was the largest crowd ever in Ohio to attend a Women's National Team match. Lavelle, a Mount Notre Dame High School graduate, was recovering from a hamstring injury and played just 33 minutes during the 2017 match.

Prior to 2017, the United States women played at Paul Brown Stadium in 2004 during a 10-game celebration tour after winning Olympic gold in Athens, Greece, and in 2008's "Achieve Your Gold Tour." Former national team defender and St. Ursula graduate Heather Mitts featured in both the 2004 6-0 win against New Zealand and the 2008 0-0 draw with Korea Republic.

The USA's first match in Cincinnati was a 7-0 victory over Canada June 12, 1993, at Galbraith Field.



