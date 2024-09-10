U.S. Men's Soccer host New Zealand at TQL Stadium

The U.S. Men's National Soccer team is back in the Queen City. The USMNT hosts New Zealand Tuesday at TQL Stadium.

The team is being led by interim Head Coach Mikey Varas while U.S. Soccer searches for a replacement for former Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, whose tenure ended in July after the team's disappointing run in the 2024 Copa América. The federation is reportedly close to a deal to name Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the former coach of top-tier teams like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenhem, as head coach.

Varas spoke with media ahead of a team training session in Cincinnati. The USMNT opened the September international window with a weekend 2-1 loss in Kansas City to Canada.

"I know there's a lot of anticipation of a new coach coming in — when it's going to happen, when it's going to be confirmed. Right now, we're just focusing on the next game. I don't have any information to give in regards to that," Varas said.

As the interim leader, Varas said his job is to make sure the players who have worked hard and "earned" their spots should get a chance to play in Tuesday's game to show the future head coach what they have to offer.

"It's also my responsibility to make sure that multiple players get a chance at showcasing themselves, as long as they have also shown that they can earn it," he said. "So, [I'm] going to try to be balanced in that approach."

Varas expects the New Zealand team — known as the 'All Whites' because of their traditionally white uniforms, a riff on the national men's rugby team nickname of the 'All Blacks' — to play with a lot of movement, constantly switching positions on the field and serving attacking crosses in the box.

On Cincinnati

While this is Varas' first time in charge of the USMNT in Cincinnati, it's not his first time at TQL Stadium. He complimented FC Cincinnati on the stadium and training facilities, and praised the city for its strong support of soccer.

"I think the city showed for a long time now, even pre-MLS, how passionate it is about the game, and at the USL level — I worked in the USL, I have a lot of respect for the other divisions in our country — and I think just the passion and the investment, and then obviously, the team's done really well in the last couple of years, which has been great, always helps," he concluded.

This is the fourth time TQL Stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the fifth time for the city overall. The USMNT last played in Cincinnati in July 2023 when the city hosted the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals. The match was a double-header featuring a 1-nil win by Jamaica over Guatemala followed by the USA defeating Canada on penalty kicks (3-2).

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live on TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio platforms.