USMNT returns to Cincinnati to face Canada in Gold Cup

Cincinnati's TQL Stadium will once again host the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT). The USA takes on Canada Sunday in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m.

The game is the second in a double-header. Guatemala faces Jamaica at 5 p.m.

The USA finished first in its group "after scoring the most goals in Gold Cup group play in team history," according to U.S. Soccer.

The game in Cincinnati will be broadcast live on FS1, Univision and TUDN.

Three players from Ohio MLS teams are on the USA roster. They include FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga and forward Brandon Vazquez, as well as Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris. It remained unclear Wednesday if Morris will rejoin the national team. The team announced July 2 that he'd been given permission to depart camp for personal reasons.

This will be the third time the stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the fourth time for the city overall.

"We are proud to welcome the best men's national teams from this part of the world to Cincinnati and our world-class, soccer-specific stadium," said FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding in a statement April 18 after TQL Stadium was selected as a host site.

The Gold Cup happens every two years among teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA's six continental confederations.

Mexico has won eight of the 16 times the tournament has been contested since 1991. The USA has won seven times and Canada once.

The winner of Sunday's USA/Canada match-up will move on to the semifinals Wednesday, July 12 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego (kick-off 7:30 p.m. EDT). The Gold Cup final will be played July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.