A soccer match historically hosted in Columbus is moving south to Cincinnati. The Queen City will host a men's World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Mexico on Nov. 12.
Cincinnati native and World Cup champion Rose Lavelle will look to add another medal to her trophy case this summer. The Mount Notre Dame High School…
International soccer's governing body, FIFA, holds a workshop Tuesday with the 17 U.S. cities vying to host matches during the 2026 World Cup being…
Malia Berkley of Liberty Township is a finalist for the 2019 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy, college soccer's highest honor.Berkley, who…
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, still riding the wave of this summer's World Cup win, plays in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday. It's the first match under…
Cincinnati native and World Cup Champion Rose Lavelle is being recognized with a key to the city.Lavelle graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School,…
Forward Megan Rapinoe may have dominated the headlines during the U.S. Women's Soccer team's rise to winning the 2019 World Cup, but in Cincinnati, all…
They defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win a record fourth Women's World Cup title. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored, helping the team to a perfect tournament.
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) lost to the Venezuelan national team on Sunday, 3-0, in the team's first-ever game in Cincinnati.Some 23,955…
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) arrived in Cincinnati Thursday evening to begin training for its final tune-up match ahead of the 2019…