FIFA president says international soccer fans shouldn't worry about traveling to the U.S.

The president of international soccer's governing body says fans from around the world shouldn't worry about traveling to the U.S. for this summer's Club World Cup.

"No, there will be no concern at all," Gianni Infantino said during a media availability in Cincinnati. "America is a welcoming country. America will welcome the world for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, [and] for the World Cup next summer."

Infantino was in Cincinnati Friday to show off the FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

Multiple countries have warned their citizens about traveling to the U.S. as the Trump administration continues with deportations and detaining tourists at its borders.

Thirty-two professional men's club soccer teams from 20 countries are participating in the tournament. It will be played across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities from June 14 to July 13.

Cincinnati is hosting four matches with teams coming from Austria, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea.

Despite being the most popular sport in the world, tickets are still available.

"There are still a few tickets to grab. Where is the camera?" Infantino said, looking directly into the cameras at Friday's event and spelling out the ticket website.

Future tournaments

Infantino praised the facilities at TQL Stadium, complementing FC Cincinnati on helping grow the sport locally and nationally. Former U.S. Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis, who now serves on FIFA's executive management team — and notably coached Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle on the national team — also suggested the stadium would be a good setting for future Women's World Cup matches.

"I texted [Lavelle] the other day and I said, 'Are you in town?' She said, 'Unfortunately, I'm not,' but she told me that this is an incredible city, and I walked out [into the stadium] and I literally said to the president, 'We've got to come back here in '31,' " Ellis said, adding, "No promises."

The U.S. is currently the sole country bidding to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, and Infantino said Friday it "will come most likely to this part of the world, and we are looking still for host cities who can host some of the games of the FIFA Women's World Cup."

Tana Weingartner / WVXU FIFA says the trophy "was developed based on the vision that hose who win and lift it are holding the world of club football in their hands."

About the Club World Cup trophy

The 22-pound trophy created by Tiffany & Co. is made of CNC-milled aluminum and plated in 24-carat gold. It consists of a central disc and three outer rings, and can be displayed as a flat shield or opened into an orbital structure.

Among various inscriptions is the statement, "Football Unites the World," in 13 languages and Braille.

Club World Cup schedule at TQL Stadium

Sunday, June 15 – 12 p.m. ET – Bayern Munich (GER) vs. Auckland City FC (NZL) – Group C

Wednesday, June 18 – 6 p.m. ET – CF Pachuca (MEX) vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) – Group H

Saturday, June 21 – 12 p.m. ET – Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Group F

Wednesday, June 25 – 3 p.m. ET – Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs. Ulsan HD FC (KOR) – Group F

