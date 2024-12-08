Cincinnati will host 4 Club World Cup matches in 2025

Cincinnati will host four games during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup being played in the U.S. next summer. Soccer's governing body, FIFA, made the announcement Saturday following the official draw on Thursday.

The group stage matches will feature at least two teams that are fan favorites in the heavily German-influenced town: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, both of Germany's top league, known as the Bundesliga.

The games are scheduled for June 15, 18, 21 and 25. Along with the two German powerhouses, teams include: Auckland City FC from New Zealand; CF Pachuca from Mexico; FC Red Bull Salzburg of Austria; Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa; and Ulsan HD FC of South Korea.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

TQL Stadium is one of 12 selected to host matches in the 2025 Club World Cup, which runs Sunday, June 15 through July 13.

Club World Cup schedule at TQL Stadium

Sunday, June 15 – 12 p.m. ET – Bayern Munich (GER) vs. Auckland City FC (NZL) – Group C

Wednesday, June 18 – 6 p.m. ET – CF Pachuca (MEX) vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) – Group H

Saturday, June 21 – 12 p.m. ET – Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Group F

Wednesday, June 25 – 3 p.m. ET – Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs. Ulsan HD FC (KOR) – Group F