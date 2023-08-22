Messi mania lands in Cincinnati

International soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates with Inter Miami CF face FC Cincinnati Wednesday in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match at TQL Stadium could mark Messi's Cincinnati debut.

The Argentine joined Miami in July and is under contract through 2025. Ticket sales — and prices — soared across the country and in Cincinnati at the possibility of seeing Messi play in MLS.

Since arriving, Messi has already helped lead Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup title. Seven games into his MLS career, the Argentinean forward has racked up 10 goals and four assists.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on Star64.

