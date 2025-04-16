Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza has died. The striker from Gabon was living in China and playing for a team in the Chinese Super League.

According to the Gabonese football federation, Boupendza died after falling from the balcony of his 11th floor home. He was 28.

In a statement, FC Cincinnati says "We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him."

FC Cincinnati signed Boupendza to much fanfare in June 2023. His time with the team was marked by some high-profile incidents, including allegedly breaking his jaw in a bar fight, and reportedly being blackmailed while on a visit to his home country.

The two parted ways in August 2024.

The Fédération Gabonaise de Football writes in a translated statement that Boupendza will be remembered as a talented striker.

