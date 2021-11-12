World Cup qualifier in Cincinnati could showcase a "true soccer town"

Cincinnati is in the international spotlight for soccer tonight as the U.S. men's team plays Mexico in a sold-out World Cup qualifying match at TQL Stadium.

Before the match, fans gathered at Rhinehaus just a few blocks away for a live event hosted by Cincinnati Soccer Talk.

Bryan Wiegel is the co-host of the soccer podcast that mainly covers FC Cincinnati. He says this match not only has big implications for the sport nationally, but locally.

"We've all wanted to have that moment in TQL Stadium where we wanted to cheer for something that matters and this is legitimately our first time to cheer our hearts out for a meaningful game, so it's going to be tremendous, hopefully," Wiegel said. "And we'll cheer them on, 'Dos a Cero,' and hopefully three more points for the World Cup."

Cory Sharber Cincinnati Soccer Talk hosted a livestream event at Rhinehaus on Friday. Bryan Wiegel (pictured right) is hoping the Americans can get their coveted three points.

Supporters from across the nation are meeting up with the local American Outlaws group in Cincinnati. Todd Smith is the president of AO Cincinnati. He says fans have come from as far as Hawaii to watch this match. He hopes that fans realize that Cincinnati is a "true soccer town."

"You think of great soccer towns in the country — St. Louis comes to mind, a couple others — we want to be right up there in that conversation," Smith said. "This is our chance to showcase that, this is our chance to show the country what we can do as a soccer city, and then hopefully that leads to bigger things like World Cup matches in 2026."

Eight countries from the CONCACAF region are battling for three spots in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will enter inter-confederation play for a final spot. The U.S. is currently in second place behind Mexico.

TQL Stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Kick-off is set for 9:10 p.m. The game is being broadcast on ESPN2, Univision and TUDN. If you couldn't get a ticket, watch parties will take place in The Banks and Washington Park.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early. Central Parkway and other FC Cincinnati game day street closures will also be in place. Additional security and law enforcement will be around town. The streetcar will run until 1 a.m.

You can watch the CST livestream event from Rhinehaus below: