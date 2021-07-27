-
The pitch is in, and now we wait. Members of Cincinnati's World Cup bid committee made their case Tuesday to international soccer's governing body, FIFA,…
International soccer's governing body, FIFA, holds a workshop Tuesday with the 17 U.S. cities vying to host matches during the 2026 World Cup being…
Updated Wednesday, June 13, 11:50 a.m.Editor's note: This story first appeared March 15, 2018 and has been updated given today's news that FIFA has…
Cincinnati is one of 23 cities included in the USA/Canada/Mexico United Bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and on Monday, the 530-page "bid book" was…
The World Cup is in full swing in Brazil. The United States plays its first match Monday against Ghana.Development group 3CDC and the Cincinnati Saints…
While the U.S. is still primarily a baseball and football country, over the last three decades what we call soccer (and the world calls football) has…
Fountain Square will be an official viewing location for this summer's World Cup. The announcement means all three of the USA's first round games will be…