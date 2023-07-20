Meet the 2 Cincinnatians on the USA World Cup team

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) is looking to defend its title as the 2023 World Cup kicks off July 20. The tournament is being jointly hosted by Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

Star player Meagan Rapinoe made headlines just before the team departed for the tournament by announcing she'll retire from professional soccer at the end of the year. However, soccer fans in Cincinnati will be keeping their eyes on two of their own: midfielder Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

Lavelle — the Mount Notre Dame standout — rocketed onto the soccer scene, going No. 1 in the 2017 NWSL National Women's Soccer League draft and scoring big goals in her first World Cup in 2019 in France. She's well-known in the Queen City for her unabashed love of all things Cincinnati, Xavier University sports, and FC Cincinnati.

A mural of her likeness was installed at The Banks ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Upon her return to the United States, she was honored with a key to the city of Cincinnati. Lavelle speaks often to media about her love for her hometown.

"I always say that Cincinnati is the city that built me into the player and the person that I am today," Lavelle told WVXU in 2019. "I think the support that I get from Cincinnati means so much to me because this city means so much to me."

Meet Aubrey Kingsbury

Aubrey Kingsbury's name may not be as well-known as her USA teammate, but the 31-year-old goalkeeper is a standout in her own right.

Kingsbury (formerly Bledsoe) graduated from St. Ursula Academy, where she was part of the 2007 and 2008 state championship teams. She went on to play for Wake Forest, where she was named an All-American three times. Kingsbury plays professionally in the NWSL for the Washington Spirit.

She spoke with WVXU ahead of heading to New Zealand.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going after building up towards this for, really, the past couple years," she said. "It's just really exciting that it's almost here."

Kingsbury is one of three goalkeepers on the 23-player roster. She acknowledges she's unlikely to see much, if any, game time.

"My mindset going into the tournament is just to stay strong, stay ready, each session because it's a month long. ... I'm not projected to play as of now, but again, you just never know, so, I think it's really important that I prepare as if I were playing. If something were to happen and I'm going in, then I'm mentally ready."

She sees her role as being the best player and teammate she can be, and pushing the other goalkeepers in training every day.

3 questions with Kingsbury

What was your reaction when you got the call that you'd made the World Cup squad?

"I went golfing with my husband and his teammate to try to distract myself and just stay busy [before receiving the call]. I was in the golf cart going to the next hole when I got the Facetime (call) and I'm like 'pull over.' I hopped out and answered and it's pretty brief like, 'Congratulations, you're on the World Cup roster.'

"It was this just massive sigh of relief because I've been working at this for so long and really hoping to make this roster. So, just to get the 'yes, you're in,' it's kind of like I've got my ticket now to hopefully what will be the most exciting ride of a lifetime. I'm just really, really excited and (it's) really gratifying for all of my hard work to pay off."

What should Cincinnatians know about this team?

"They've got two people, in particular, to cheer for, that being me and Rose Lavelle, of course. But just that we're winners, were exciting to watch. I think we're kind of changing the game, not just in the U.S., but globally. This team has been a force. There are, honestly, public icons on the team that have really pushed for equality and women's empowerment and are just making a change in their spheres of influence.

"I'm looking forward to Cincinnati — but really all of the U.S. — catching the momentum and joining the train that's been running since 2015 when we won, and 2019, and hopefully we'll get a three-peat this year in 2023."

What are you thoughts on Cincinnati becoming a soccer town?

"Even growing up, Cincinnati was definitely very underrated. We had a really deep pool of players. Ironically, I didn't make the Ohio South ODP (Olympic Development Program) team because they were pretty good, so I played in this regional tournament as a goalkeeper for Nebraska, which is just kind of funny to think of.

"It's great to just have so much regional talent — I never had to travel very far. Of course, you've got clubs going to the West Coast or out to New York (and the) East Coast for tournaments, but I had great competition just in (the) Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana region. And I know it's only improved since I've left. So, I think it's a great place to be from and the soccer scene is thriving, especially with FC Cincinnati's success."

How to watch the World Cup

The USA plays all three opening round games in New Zealand. FOX has the rights to broadcast the tournament, so games will air on FOX and FS1 in the U.S.

The USA was drawn into Group E with Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam.

The Americans open play against Vietnam Friday, July 21, at 9 p.m. EDT. Next they face Netherlands Wednesday, July 26, also at 9 p.m. The third group-stage fixture is against Portugal Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 a.m. EDT.

