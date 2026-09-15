Cincinnati to host U.S. Men's Soccer in November at TQL Stadium

The U.S. Men's National Soccer team will return to Cincinnati in November. The USMNT will face an as-yet unnamed opponent at TQL Stadium on Nov. 17.

The match is part of the 2026 Concacaf Champions League tournament, featuring teams for North and Central America. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

“For our first official match of the new cycle, we couldn’t ask for a better host than Cincinnati. The Nations League is an important competition and a great opportunity to begin challenging the group in these types of matches,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino says in a release. “The fans in Cincinnati have always shown amazing support for the National Team when we needed them the most, and we look forward to the energy they will bring which is so important to our players.”

This is the fifth time TQL Stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the sixth time for the city overall. The USMNT last played in Cincinnati in September 2024 when it hosted New Zealand. That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

That same day, Mauricio Pochettino was name head coach of the men's national team. The game featured a pre-match video message from the incoming skipper.

Pochettino led the USMNT in this year's FIFA World Cup, making it to the Round of 16 where the team fell to Belgium. The following month on Aug. 3, 2026, U.S. Soccer announced it had agreed to a new contract keeping the Argentine with the national team through 2030.

The USMNT has a strong record in Cincinnati, suffering just one loss in its first-ever match here, falling 3-nil to Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in 2019. That was followed by a 2-nil victory over rivals Mexico in World Cup qualifying in November 2021; a 3-nil victory over Morocco in a June 2022 friendly; and a win over Canada on penalty kicks (3-2) in July 2023.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on TBS, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock, as well as live on radio with Westwood One Sports and Fútbol de Primera.

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