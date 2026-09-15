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Barnes & Noble to buy Joseph-Beth Booksellers

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell, WVXU
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:42 AM EDT
exterior of a book store
Joseph-Beth Booksellers
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The nation's largest retail bookseller is buying a longtime local bookstore.

Barnes & Noble announced Tuesday it has signed a deal to purchase Joseph-Beth Booksellers' two locations in Cincinnati and Lexington. According to a news release, the stores at Rookwood Commons and The Mall at Lexington Green will retain their current locations, independent branding, Bronte Bistro restaurants and employees.

Joseph-Beth owner and chairman Robert Langley said in a statement the sale will keep the stores viable long-term.

"This decision was made for the continued success of Joseph-Beth Booksellers," he said. "For 40 years, Joseph-Beth has been more than a bookstore. It has been a gathering place for readers, families, local authors, teachers and neighbors. In honoring its importance to the communities its two stores serve and to support its future longevity, this decision was necessary."

Joseph-Beth Booksellers shuttered its Northern Kentucky location in Crestview Hills in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barnes & Noble operates more than 720 bookstores across the country.

“Joseph-Beth Booksellers has a storied history and wonderful bookstores, and we are very pleased to ensure their continuity,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a statement. “We especially look forward to welcoming the booksellers of these two distinctive bookstores into the company.”

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Nick Swartsell, WVXU
Nick came to WVXU in 2020. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell, WVXU