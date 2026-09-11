Nearly $800M tourism attraction planned for Boone County

A proposal to develop an estimated $782.7 million tourism attraction in Boone County has received preliminary approval by the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority.

Few details are public about the project. Still, a brief description from the finance authority describes the development by Liberty Forge Adventures, LLC, as a tourism destination with a museum, hotel, and other amenities, located in Walton.

The company's website touts the development as a "next-generation destination attraction" backed by a team of professionals with prior Walt Disney Imagineering experience.

The attraction is slated for development in May 2027 and is expected to be completed by Spring 2030. Liberty Forge Adventures anticipates hiring 900 full-time and 1,000 part-time employees once the attraction opens and is fully operational.

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