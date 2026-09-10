Community weighs in on North Hamilton Crossing project that will displace residents

About 100 residents gathered at the Butler County fairgrounds Thursday night to hear more about a proposal to build a 2.5 mile stretch of road in Hamilton designed to address transportation issues.

Officials from the city, Butler County Transportation Improvement District and the Ohio Department of Transportation held the event to seek comments about the proposed North Hamilton Crossing project.

“It's really gained urgency here in the last five to 10 years, as Hamilton's revitalization has created more traffic — and as a result of that, more congestion and concerns with people being able to get into and out of and across town,” said Allen Messer, the city’s director of engineering.

The preferred route, selected from 18 contenders, would attempt to mitigate traffic, crashes and train crossings through the construction of a four-lane boulevard from North B Street on the west side of the Great Miami River to State Route 129 on the east side of the river.

At issue Thursday was the route’s recently released environmental assessment — a document detailing the proposal’s environmental, economic and social impacts required by the National Environmental Policy Act .

The report says 55-65 households and seven businesses would need to be relocated, with 114 affected by noise and construction.

Gary Embry, who owns a house near the site that’s been in his family for more than 50 years, said he doesn’t believe he will be impacted by the project. He’s in favor of it, even if it affects his property.

“There's a little bit of sentimental value to it. But this thing is going to be a good thing for the North End,” Embry said. “It's only wood and concrete, and what is best for the future and what is best for people — it’s OK.”

Though the proportion of minority groups impacted by the project is comparable with city, county and state numbers, the percentage of people in the construction area living in poverty is higher than average, as is that of older people, those living with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency.

Jenny Deck turns 80 next week, and her home two houses down from the site holds 54 years of belongings and memories.

“My husband lived there with me, and he’s no longer with me,” Deck said. “You live in a house that long, you accumulate.”

Deck isn’t sure whether her home is one that will need to be torn down, and she said she hasn’t gotten answers from the city.

The environmental assessment details available property for people to relocate in Hamilton’s North End — with homes that can be rehabilitated and space for new ones.

“Business will likely need to move. Property owners will likely need to move,” said Dan Corey, director of the Butler County Transportation Improvement District. “The central section where we are looking for relocations, they are not anticipated for at least 10 years. We will be trying to secure funds.”

Corey also stressed residents would receive two years notice and would be compensated.

The environmental section of the report also suggests 490 feet of stream, 6.65 acres of forest and several endangered species may be disrupted by construction.

Messer said cutting down the forested part of the project is likely a decade down the line, and the city could mitigate the environmental impact by reestablishing forest elsewhere, or buying credits.

During a presentation, officials said, of the options available, the preferred route minimizes damage to the area’s parks, historic districts and farmland.

Officials said the project, first conceptualized more than 20 years ago, is estimated to cost $150 million — higher than the $124.5 million price detailed in the environmental assessment.

Construction would begin in the west and last up to 20 years, and Messer said public input will be weighed heavily during the next phase of the project.

“That's why we're here,” Messer said. “I was just talking to some business owners about, how could this work in the future for their driveway? Does it need to shift over?”

Public comment about the environmental assessment will be accepted online , via phone or mail until Oct. 10, and officials will post their responses to people’s inquiries at the end of 2026.

If the report is given the all-clear, the Ohio Department of Transportation will likely issue a Finding of No Significant Impact in early 2027, allowing the project to move forward.

Messer said the first construction related to the project — three roundabouts that have already secured funding — will begin next year.

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