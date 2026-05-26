FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson named to USA World Cup team

FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson is headed to the World Cup this summer. The defender has been named to the 25-man roster for the world's largest sporting event.

In a statement, Robinson says he's ecstatic and calls the opportunity a dream come true.

"It's an honor to represent the city and FC Cincinnati," he says. "I hope I can make them proud. I think about all the hard work which allowed me to get here, so many days waking up early, so many practices, but all that work has led me to these next few months. So, I'm hoping to be at my absolute best come the World Cup."

According to FC Cincinnati, Robinson is the first active Cincinnati player to be named to a United States roster for a FIFA World Cup. He has 38 career appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT).

“We’re thrilled that Miles will represent the USMNT at this summer’s World Cup,” says FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. “We’re incredibly proud of the work he’s put in to earn this opportunity. Miles is an exceptional player, teammate, and ambassador for our club, and we look forward to following him and the team this summer.”

Robinson missed the last World Cup with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The U.S. opens World Cup play against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

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