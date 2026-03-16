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Cincinnati Edition

What the court battle over unclaimed funds means for the Bengals and FC Cincinnati

Published March 16, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
A general exterior view of TQL Stadium
Jeff Dean
/
AP
A general exterior view of TQL Stadium 2023 (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

There’s another setback for the Cleveland Browns in their quest to use unclaimed funds for the team’s new stadium project. A magistrate in Columbus has called a timeout.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ongoing court battle and why the judge blocked the state’s plan. We also hear how much the Bengals and FC Cincinnati are seeking for their own stadium upgrades and what the magistrate’s decision could mean for those plans.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBengalsFC CincinnatiCleveland Browns
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