What the court battle over unclaimed funds means for the Bengals and FC Cincinnati

There’s another setback for the Cleveland Browns in their quest to use unclaimed funds for the team’s new stadium project. A magistrate in Columbus has called a timeout.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ongoing court battle and why the judge blocked the state’s plan. We also hear how much the Bengals and FC Cincinnati are seeking for their own stadium upgrades and what the magistrate’s decision could mean for those plans.

Guests:



Michelle Jarboe, reporter, News 5 WEWS the Scripps station in Cleveland

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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