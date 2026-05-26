CMHA lawsuit moves to federal court as former property manager is arrested

A lawsuit filed by tenants of Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority complex The Evanston is now in federal court. Meanwhile, a former CMHA property manager accused of stealing their rent money is behind bars.

Four tenants filed the lawsuit in Hamilton County Courts earlier this month seeking to block CMHA from carrying out lease terminations served to 53 residents at the 100-unit complex. The tenants allege former property manager Dion Crockett embezzled their rent money, leaving them with large past-due balances.

That lawsuit moved to U.S. District Court Southern Ohio Western Division May 22. In a filing taking up the suit, Judge Jeffrey P. Hopkins ordered CMHA and its subsidiaries to halt enforcement of the lease terminations until at least Aug. 17 as the case moves forward. That filing also notes that the case is in federal court because it involves allegations CMHA is violating tenants' due process rights and U.S. housing laws.

CMHA has said it is investigating Crockett's actions. The housing authority has declined to comment on the litigation, but it said it is meeting with tenants to work out their situations.

"If an individual doesn’t pay current or past rent, a 30-day notice is sent alerting him/her and sharing the options to assist them," CMHA said in a statement earlier this month. "These notices that were delivered at the beginning of April were to provide the individuals an opportunity to correct the situation or come and speak to property management about their situation. We have had specific times set aside for residents to meet with property management to discuss their account delinquency, the current/past payment due, or a payment plan."

CMHA says it has met with 48 of the 58 residents who received the lease termination notices. The housing authority says 15 have filed police reports and 11 have had their accounts credited so far.

Authorities arrested Crockett May 23 in Kenton County. Jail records show he was still being held there at time of publication.

Crockett faces one count of theft in office, three counts of theft, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of forgery and one count of tampering with records in Hamilton County Courts. He could receive up to 10-and-a-half years in prison if convicted. Cincinnati Police are continuing to investigate. No arraignment date is shown yet in Hamilton County Courts records.

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