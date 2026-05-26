Midwest Black Family Reunion returns for 38th year

One of the nation's longest-running Black Family Reunion celebrations will return for its 38th year in August. The theme for the Midwest Black Family Reunion Aug. 13-16 is "Resounding Resilience."

"We continue to do it because it's here to strengthen our community, it's here to strengthen the African-American community and businesses," says Executive Director Tracey Artis. "It serves as a stimulus each year to our community. Thousands of people attend all of our events every year."

Civil Rights leader Dorothy Height founded the national Black Family Reunion in 1986. The Midwest Black Family Reunion is a family-focused celebration of the historic strengths and values of the Black family. It launched in 1989 and is one of only a few original events still active.

Artis says family reunions have always been important to Black families, especially after the end of slavery as families that had been torn apart tried to find each other. She says families are encouraged to host their annual reunions during the event.

"We have all of Sawyer Point, there's room for everyone," she says.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney notes all families are invited to the events, regardless of skin color.

The four-day event includes keynote speakers, a parade, a local college tour, multiple music concerts, a health fair, a job fair, a historic tour of Black Cincinnati, and more.

Artis says the college tour, now in its fourth year, is showing results.

"We've been tracking our students, and a lot of them are attending the colleges now," Artis says. "A lot of them have never visited college campuses, so that's why we started the BFR college tour. We visit Cincinnati State, University of Cincinnati, Miami University, Northern Kentucky University, Wilberforce, and Central State."

The event's presenting sponsor is TriHealth, which Artis says has been beneficial for those who take advantage of free health screenings being offered.

"Last year, on Saturday alone, after the parade, over 325 (health) screens were done in our health pavilion, so we're saving lives," she says. "So often people won't go to the doctor, but here you are now at Sawyer Point, it's free and open to the public; you can come into the park, you can get your screenings, and then you can still matriculate through the park."

The Midwest Black Family Reunion takes place in and around Sawyer Point, with other events throughout the city, Aug. 13-16, 2026.

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