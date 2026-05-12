What will Major League Soccer's calendar shift mean for FC Cincinnati?
Beginning in 2027, Major League Soccer teams will switch from their current schedules to a summer-to-spring competition calendar that better aligns with international leagues like the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga and Spain’s LaLiga.
What will this mean for FC Cincinnati's ability to recruit top talent?
On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with co-CEO Jeff Berding to discuss.
Guests:
- Jeff Berding, co-CEO, FC Cincinnati
- Laurel Pfahler, founder, Queen City Press
This segment was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.