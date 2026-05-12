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Cincinnati Edition

What will Major League Soccer's calendar shift mean for FC Cincinnati?

Published May 12, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
soccer players mid-play on a field
Kareem Elgazzar
/
AP

Beginning in 2027, Major League Soccer teams will switch from their current schedules to a summer-to-spring competition calendar that better aligns with international leagues like the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga and Spain’s LaLiga.

What will this mean for FC Cincinnati's ability to recruit top talent?

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with co-CEO Jeff Berding to discuss.

Guests:

  • Jeff Berding, co-CEO, FC Cincinnati
  • Laurel Pfahler, founder, Queen City Press

This segment was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionFC CincinnatisoccerMajor League Soccer
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