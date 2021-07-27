-
What was supposed to be some short website videos turned into a two-hour special about the creation of FC Cincinnati and how it captured the hearts of…
FC Cincinnati will have a new radio affiliate for its new league. Under a two-year deal announced Tuesday, FC Cincinnati's inaugural Major League Soccer…
Despite some last minute deal-making, FC Cincinnati held onto its No. 1 pick in Friday's Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The team's first MLS college…
FC Cincinnati on Tuesday released images of the first designs for the club's soon-to-be-built Major League Soccer stadium in the West End.Images show a…
Major League Soccer has made it official – Cincinnati is getting an expansion team. And Morgan Hughes, a leader of the #SaveTheCrew movement, is...
After months of political wrangling to get a stadium plan in place, Major League Soccer (MLS) is finally saying those sweet words fans have been waiting…
The Columbus City Attorney's office has made another move in its attempt to keep Columbus Crew in the city.
Oakley, the West End or Newport? Much of FC Cincinnati’s recent focus has been on the West End, and the soccer team just sweetened its proposed deal to…
Soccer dominated local news this week. Or, more accurately, how to finance the game, as both Cincinnati City Council and Hamilton County Commissioners…
FC Cincinnati now has Cincinnati's commitment to pay for $37 million of infrastructure needed for a soccer stadium as it pursues a Major League Soccer…