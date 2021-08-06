FC Cincinnati Parts Ways With GM Gerard Nijkamp

FC Cincinnati and GM Gerard Nijkamp have mutually agreed to part ways. The team will begin searching for a replacement immediately.

Nijkamp served as the club’s general manager since May 2019, guiding the team to a 7-20-10 regular season record. President Jeff Berding said FC Cincinnati is not delivering on its goals for success on the pitch.

"This demands our consistent focus, commitment, and investment," Berding said. "With a significant portion of the season remaining, our focus is on improving our play on the pitch and earning a playoff spot."

Berding thanked Nijkamp for his commitment and dedication to the team. He said Nijkamp was a key leader in FC Cincinnati's development, including the opening of TQL Stadium, improving the roster, player development, and "building a broader soccer infrastructure".

In a release, Nijkamp said he's thankful for the opportunity he had to serve the club.

"While this has been an exciting opportunity, I have decided to pursue positions closer to my family," Nijkamp said. "I wish the team the best moving forward."

The team is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Last year, FC Cincinnati finished last in the conference and Major League Soccer.

