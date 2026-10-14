Cincinnati Zoo to livestream giraffe birth

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden plans to livestream the birth of its newest giraffe.

Director Dave Jenike says 20-year-old Masai giraffe, "Tessa," is pregnant with her fifth calf and due anytime.

"We're getting really close to that day when she delivers that calf, and we have made the decision — for the first time in our history — to let the world, not only our community but the whole world, tune in to this amazing event when she delivers this calf here at the zoo," Jenike says.

The stream is live now on the zoo's YouTube site:



People can also adopt the calf, meaning enter a paid lottery, for a chance to name the baby once it's born.

Jenike says this is likely Tessa's last calf. Her previous four births have all gone well.

"She has been very attentive and taking care of them. Everything so far has gone very well in the pregnancy. We can't ever predict the future, so we'll be prepared if something ... if we have to intervene or jump in. Our team will be ready for that for that moment," Jenike says.

The zoo says the cameras may be turned off at the discretion of the care team.

Staff and volunteers are monitoring the cameras around the clock so the care team can be notified when Tessa goes into labor if it's after hours.

Jenike says the zoo decided to livestream the birth in order to help people connect with wildlife.

"Our hope is that [Tessa] will make that connection that will inspire people to care," he says. "Not only connect with the animals here at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, but connect and care about the future of giraffes in the wild."

The Association of Zoos will ultimately decide where Tessa's calf ends up. The Species Survival Plan for giraffes determines how to best care for the animals in captivity in North America.

For now, though, the giraffes will be staying at the Cincinnati Zoo, but in a new location.

"Just last week we started construction on Giraffe Tower, which will be a new, state-of-the-art habitat for giraffes that will allow us to double the size of our giraffe herd," Jenike explains, adding the location in the former Elephant House will allow visitors to get even closer to the animals than they can now.

The zoo announced Tessa's pregnancy in March 2026. The gestation period for giraffes is 13-15 months. A male giraffe named "Zeke" is the baby's father.

The Cincinnati Zoo lays claim to being home to the first calf born in a zoo in 1889.

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