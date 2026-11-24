Democratic challenger Jonathan Bradner has defeated incumbent Republican Cindy Abrams in the race for Ohio State House District 29.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections voted to accept and count more than 700 provisional ballots Tuesday morning. After the results were finalized Bradner came out on top.

The board has now certified the November election results, and they're considered final.

The board previously tied on deciding whether to count or throw out the provisional ballots. Secretary of State Frank LaRose declined to break the tie.

The Ohio Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Monday asking a court to intervene. Board member and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou Tuesday morning moved to approve the provisional ballots citing consultation with the board's attorneys and review of the facts.

Supporters of Bradner cheered the results Tuesday afternoon when he was announced as the winner by a margin that didn't require an automatic recount. The two had been separated by 19 votes in unofficial results, prior to the provisional ballots being counted.

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