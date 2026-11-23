Cincinnati City Council will soon have a new member: Gabe Davis has been chosen to complete the term of outgoing Council member Seth Walsh, who is leaving to be Ohio's new state treasurer.

Council member Meeka Owens announced the appointment Monday, saying she and Walsh came to the decision after interviewing a few qualified candidates.

"[Davis] is justice-driven. He knows what it means to grow our city and to be centered on the creation of housing. He is pro-working people and will support the residents of our city," Owens said.

Per the city charter, each council member selects a "successor designee" (or multiple) to choose a person to complete the rest of their Council term. Walsh had chosen Owens for the job.

Davis is currently CEO of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, a nonprofit law firm that offers free legal services. Before taking that job in 2023, he led Cincinnati's Citizen Complaint Authority, the independent police oversight board, for three years. He has degrees from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

"I spent my career trying to be a bridge," Davis said. "A bridge between civil rights and law enforcement; a bridge between government and community; a bridge from racial division to racial understanding and to racial justice. And I'll work with anybody, from anywhere — left or right, business or labor — to move Cincinnati forward."

Davis lives in North Avondale with his wife and three daughters.

He's expected to take the oath of office soon after Walsh resigns. Walsh says he will step down from Council once the November election results are certified by the state, likely in early December.

The term goes through the end of 2027; all nine City Council seats will be up for re-election in November, and Davis says he plans to run.

Owens is also leaving City Council after being elected to a new public office. She'll join the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners the first week of January.

Owens has asked Council member Evan Nolan to be her "successor designee." She says she will work with Nolan on that process, with a decision not expected until after Thanksgiving.

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