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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The blue wave means seats to fill in Hamilton County

Published November 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Cincinnati Council members Seth Walsh and Meeka Owens.
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Cincinnati Council members Seth Walsh and Meeka Owens.

Democrats are vacating two seats on Cincinnati City Council for higher office. On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Seth Walsh and Meeka Owens about the new roles they are preparing for.

Plus, we discuss the process to replace them on City Council and whether this blue wave could sweep more local officials into other offices.

Guests:

  • Seth Walsh, Ohio Treasurer-elect
  • Meeka Owens, Hamilton County Commissioner-elect
  • David Niven, political science professor, University of Cincinnati
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

This conversation was pre-recorded, so we can't take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Seth WalshHamilton County CommissionCincinnati City CouncilCincinnati Edition
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