The blue wave means seats to fill in Hamilton County

Democrats are vacating two seats on Cincinnati City Council for higher office. On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Seth Walsh and Meeka Owens about the new roles they are preparing for.

Plus, we discuss the process to replace them on City Council and whether this blue wave could sweep more local officials into other offices.

Guests:



Seth Walsh, Ohio Treasurer-elect

Meeka Owens, Hamilton County Commissioner-elect

David Niven, political science professor, University of Cincinnati

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

This conversation was pre-recorded, so we can't take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast