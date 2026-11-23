In the 7 a.m. newscast on WKRC-AM, News Director Richard Hunt told listeners the station had lost contact with traffic reporter Nancy McCormick and her pilot Dan Gould on an extremely foggy morning on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1986.

A half hour later, with still no contact with the “Traffic Bird,” Hunt asked his audience to call police or the radio station if they had seen or heard something unusual. At the same time, in an unprecedented move by a rival, the top story at WLW-AM at 7:30 a.m. was that WKRC-AM “was concerned” over not hearing from its airborne traffic team.

At 9 a.m., WKRC-AM’s Vicki Lynn confirmed that authorities had found the Jet Ranger wreckage in the California Nature Preserve, and that McCormick, 26, and Gould, 31, were dead. Lynn began to sob.

Cincinnati Enquirer Nov. 26, 1986 Nancy McCormick

Hunt was live on the air at 9:17 a.m. from on the crash site on Kellogg Avenue about a mile from Lunken Airport. Overcome with emotion, he could not complete his report.

“It was the worst day of my life,” says Larry Davis, the station’s assistant news director who was a Greater Cincinnati TV and radio reporter for 45 years.

WCKY-AM traffic reporter Kevin Christopher Staab, who had worked with McCormick at WKRC-AM, was monitoring off-air police radio comments by WKRC-AM and WLW-AM. He tuned in WKRC-AM at 7 a.m. and “heard Richard Hunt say on the air they had lost contact with her. My heart sank,” Staab says.

“That was undoubtedly the worst day of my radio career. I still think about it quite often, especially now with it being 40 years later — which is hard to believe,” says Staab, who retires next month after 20 years as a public information officer for Mesa, Ariz.

It was a different time four decades ago when McCormick and Gould took off in thick fog two days before Thanksgiving.

Unlike now, broadcasting companies were limited to owning only two stations, and most radio duopolies had their own newsrooms. There was no Artimis traffic camera network. So WKRC-AM, WLW-AM, WWNK-FM and WCKY-AM each had its own airborne traffic crew. WCKY-AM used an airplane; the other three flew in helicopters.

The National Transportation Safety Board later said that radio station competition for listeners and ratings created pressure on radio traffic reporters to fly in unsafe conditions, especially if a competitor was already in the air.

And WLW-AM’s brash traffic reporters — John Phillips and pilot Mike Redden — routinely made it clear to listeners “when we were flying and others were not,” Phillips told me recently.

A federal investigator wrote that McCormick told the operator of her leased helicopter, Luama Mays, that “WLW is flying (on that day). If I don’t try, I’ll be fired,” according to an Enquirer story on March 17, 1987, four months after the crash.

McCormick made her final report at 6:40 a.m. that morning:

“I’m still waiting for take-off instructions from Lunken at the moment. As I’m waiting, the fog is getting worse at Lunken here again, as I look around. There’s still maybe about a half-mile to three-quarter-mile visibility from where I’m at, but at some places it’s still zero-zero, so definitely be careful as you’re driving this morning. No reports of too many problems on Tristate roads. I’ll update traffic shortly. In the Traffic Bird, I’m Nancy McCormick. Paul Harvey is next on 55 KRC,” according to my Enquirer story published Nov. 26, 1986.

At 6 a.m., McCormick had spoken to Hunt and Davis about the fog while driving to the airport. Hunt called it “sunken Lunken Airport,” because of its location in the Little Miami River valley near the Ohio River basin. Hunt mused for listeners: “I wonder if Nancy will be able to get up this morning? You know how Nancy gets."

Staab recalls that “it was definitely a very competitive time, especially the 55KRC and WLW rivalry ... I’m sure Nancy felt she needed to fly, possibly because of the competition as well as her dedication to the job. Nancy really loved her job as a traffic reporter. She took it very seriously and was very good at it. She was a stickler for accuracy,” Staab says.

Randy Michaels, the former WKRC-AM/WKRQ-FM executive who later ran Jacor, Clear Channel and Tribune broadcasting companies, called Nancy “a sweetheart. She was shy and very young. Unlike a lot of radio people who tried to be loud — imagine that! — Nancy was a very nice and cooperative person.”

McCormick and Staab were both from Fort Thomas and attended Northern Kentucky University. McCormick started at WKRC-AM in 1979 as an intern; Staab was hired in 1980. She was a news editor and back-up to traffic reporter John Phillips. McCormick got the traffic job full-time when Phillips and Michaels left for WLW-AM in 1983.

“I had never flown before in a helicopter. I fell in love with it the first day. I can't imagine doing anything else,” McCormick had told me two weeks before her tragic last flight. She would have turned 27 on Dec. 13.

Phillips was impressed by McCormick: “She was very good at the traffic. She learned the streets better than most and loved it. She was always in the newsroom, it seemed. She was a fierce competitor and it was always a race to see who could get to the scene first,“ says Phillips, of Tampa, Fla., in a recent interview.

In his 24 years flying around Cincinnati, Phillips had “only seen conditions like that one other time. Usually, the fog at Lunken is about 100 feet high. By the time you clear the hills on either side, the visibility is fine. That morning, the tops were 2,500 feet up. The fog met low clouds and that usual open space 100 feet up was not there. Some mornings, Mike and I could clearly see a nearly full moon through the fog, and although the forward visibility was less than a few hundred feet, the fog was thin enough that we'd shoot through it and break out on top. Not smart ... I know we took stupid chances. We were young and ‘unbreakable,’ but no one ever pressured us to fly,” Phillips says.

WLW-AM also had an advantageous location. Phillips and Redden kept their aircraft at a Lunken Airport hangar. WKRC-AM and WWNK-flew from Wooster Pike, north of the airport.

“When it was foggy, we could ‘jump’ over the terminal building and power lines, and drop into the (Ohio) river valley under the fog, to slip out from under it into downtown, where it almost always cleared before the bridges. Nancy and Lt. Jim Stanley (WWNK-FM) kept their ‘copters in a building north of the Beechmont Levee on Wooster. They had a longer run to get to downtown and the fog was always thickest between the Little Miami River and Alms Park and Ault Park,” Phillips says.

Two weeks after the crash, Martha Lunken, the area Federal Aviation Administration safety manager, called a closed-door meeting of traffic reporters, their bosses and their pilots to cool down the competitive rhetoric.

The first meeting wasn’t very productive because station managers “were very worried about being blamed” for the fatal crash, says Lunken, 84, who still pilots her Cesna 180 and write a monthly column for Flying magazine. But subsequent pilots-only breakfasts were productive in easing competitive tensions.

Staab recalls Lunken saying that the WKRC-AM crash “was an accident that shouldn’t have happened.” Phillips says that “we all agreed to ratchet down the competition as to who was flying. The decision to fly is the pilot’s, not the news director, reporter or anyone else. We made sure no one felt anything but support for their decision not to fly. Those breakfasts continued a little more often than yearly as long as I reported the traffic. Toward the end, it was just pilots, but a few reporters came.”

Lehr, who worked for WCET-TV, Greater Cincinnati YMCA and Clermont County after leaving WLW-AM, says after the crash “we spent more time (at WLW-AM) thinking not only about competition but about making sure we did things as safely as possible for everyone concerned. That tragedy impacted all of us in so many ways,” says Lehr, of Maineville.

On the one-year anniversary, the Greater Cincinnati skies were much friendly. WWNK-FM had stopped flying in July 1987. WKRC-AM and WLW-AM were both leasing helicopters from the same company, New Horizons Aviation. Several years later WKRC-AM was bought by the owners of WLW-AM and WEBN-FM, and they all used Phillips’ reports. Eventually Artimis cameras replaced the need for airborne traffic reports.

The last station with helicopter traffic was WCPO-TV, which let go reporter Dan Carroll and gave up its leased “Chopper 9” Bell Jet Ranger in February 2020. Carroll also was WXIX-TV’s helicopter reporter from 1996 to 1999.

But the first major step to reducing the intense heat in the air after the crash came from the FAA's Lunken.

“It was really ugly. Something had to be done,” Lunken says.