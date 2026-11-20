Butler County's Lane Libraries are cutting the ribbon on a branch location in Fairfield Township. The roughly 24,000-square-foot facility is the system's first new full-service branch in a new community in decades.

Public Relations Manager Carrie Mancuso tells WVXU the expansion was driven by growth in the township, and along the I-75 and SR-129 corridors.

"And the more that area has grown, and especially a lot of families out in that area, we know that we want to be able to bring the library as close to home for as many people as possible. With the explosion of population and development in that area, we knew we wanted to have a greater stake in the community and be there and be available to the people who live there," she says.

The branch is located on 7 acres near the intersection of Hamilton-Mason and Gilmore roads. It's built of mass timber, and includes reservable meeting rooms, study spaces, and gathering areas.

1 of 5 — IMG_8726.jpg A sneak-peak of the inside of the new Fairfield Township Lane Library branch. Provided 2 of 5 — IMG_8728.jpg A sneak-peak of the inside of the new Fairfield Township Lane Library branch. Provided 3 of 5 — IMG_8755.jpg A sneak-peak of the inside of the new Fairfield Township Lane Library branch. Provided 4 of 5 — IMG_8723.jpg A sneak-peak of the inside of the new Fairfield Township Lane Library branch. Provided 5 of 5 — IMG_8745.jpg A sneak-peak of the inside of the new Fairfield Township Lane Library branch. Provided

"We'll have an opening day collection of about 35,000 items that will grow as we go. We are still processing and putting in more items every day," Mancuso says.

She says one goal is to become a central community space for everyone.

"We're that third space for people to be able to hang out in, whether they want to come for programming, or come just to get their materials, or come just to hang out and have a different perspective for the day, a different space to be in," says Mancuso. "We've watched the population grow for years now, and we knew that that was a place that we wanted to make sure we were serving the community in their neighborhood."

Construction cost around $12 million, with another $2 million invested in purchasing books, computers, and other collection materials.

The grand opening is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., starting with a ribbon cutting at noon. There will be self-guided tours, crafts, ambassador animals from Butler County MetroParks, and a performance by Madcap Puppets at 2:30 p.m.

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