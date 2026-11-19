A group of Trenton residents are asking to join a lawsuit to protect the voter-approved data center ban they helped get on the ballot.

Data center developer Prologis filed the federal lawsuit against the city last week, shortly after Trenton voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment to prohibit construction of data centers larger than 25 megawatts within city limits. In the lawsuit, Prologis argues the ban is unconstitutional and cannot be applied to its under-construction data center project.

Lawyers for the group of residents filed a motion to intervene Thursday, arguing they need to join the lawsuit because Trenton and Prologis aren't actually adversaries.

The intervenors say the city aligned with Prologis to keep their ban off the ballot, claiming it did not have enough signatures. The Ohio Supreme Court had to order officials to put the issue in front of voters.

“Trenton, that same city who just three months ago aligned totally with Prologis in an effort to quash Intervenors’ Charter Amendment before it could even get on the ballot, is ‘defending’ the Charter Amendment in this case.”

“In other words, the foxes are in the hen house," the motion continues.

The motion also notes local officials worked with Ohio Chamber of Commerce to establish the Trenton Community Alliance and fight the passage of the charter amendment, and city council introduced legislation proposing financial benefits for residents that would only take effect if voters rejected the data center ban.

“It is on this basis that Intervenors submit they have a substantial and ‘particular’ interest in defending their Charter Amendment, which itself was born out of that ‘special posture’ of direct democratic, citizen-led effort,” the motion reads.

The intervenors also say Prologis’ lawsuit is not based on any action the city has taken regarding the charter amendment. Instead, they say the legal challenge is responding to a request from attorneys representing the intervenors asking the city to revoke the data center’s zoning certificate to stop the project. The motion claims Prologis filing the suit against Trenton is a way to circumvent the residents opposed to the data center.

"The picked bone is between Prologis and Intervenors, not Trenton," the motion reads.

The intervenors say they’re seeking to “to protect the hard-won product of their direct democratic action and structural integrity of the enshrined constitutional framework that allowed it.” The ban passed with nearly 80% of the vote.

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