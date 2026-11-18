The investment trust established by the $1.6 billion sale of Cincinnati's railway continues to grow, investment advisors told the Cincinnati Southern Railway Trust Board of Trustees Tuesday. But they advised a slight shift in investment tactics to make sure that growth continues.

The trust is currently worth $1,887,890,221.13.

UBS Wealth Management oversees that fund.

"I'm pleased to report the portfolio continues to perform quite well," UBS Managing Director Eric Gioia told the board. "We're up about 4.81% [year to date]. We're continuing to overperform... even through volatile times."

That nearly $1.9 billion figure accounts for distributions to the city of Cincinnati to pay for maintaining or improving existing city-owned infrastructure.

For fiscal year 2026, those payments amounted to about $56 million. In the current fiscal year (FY27), which started July 1, the city will get $58 million.

During its last meeting in September, the board also approved a one-time additional $10 million payment from investment income for the upcoming fiscal year 2028, bringing that year's payment to $72 million.

Gioia said the main sectors the fund invests in — fixed income assets like bonds, and equities like stocks and index funds — have seen a level of unpredictability due to global issues, high interest rates and inflation.

To respond to that volatility, UBS representatives recommended to the board some tweaks to the investments the trust engages in. Those include putting slightly more money into real estate and private equity.

In 2024, half of the railway trust fund was invested in fixed income investments like bonds and half was invested in equities. In 2025, UBS shifted 5% from each of those categories into private investments — companies and assets that aren't traded on public markets. This year, UBS recommends shifting another 5% overall into that category, bringing it up to 15% of the fund's total exposure.

UBS Managing Director Allen Zaring gave an example of one recommended investment, which he said could generate roughly 9% returns.

"We are going to suggest a small allocation — 2% of the portfolio — to the Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust," he said. "Blackstone is the world's largest investor in real estate. This particular portfolio owns rental housing, industrial — which you'd think of warehouses and logistics centers — as well as data centers. Those are three high-growth areas of real estate that earn lots of good returns."

The board had questions about investing in data centers, given recent controversies over their development. Zaring clarified that Blackstone purchased existing data centers that largely provide data for streaming and other non-AI functions and isn't planning on building new data centers.

Zaring also suggested investing 3% of the portfolio into private equity funds, specifically a fund called Apollo Aligned Alternatives.

The board voted unanimously to accept those recommendations. In addition to that action, it also approved a letter to the City of Cincinnati urging it to spend its additional $10 million allocation from the trust in fiscal year 2028 on road repairs.

"We would be extremely disappointed if the additional distribution is not spent on needed street repairs," board member and former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory said.

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