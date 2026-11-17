Local Democrats chose key leaders at a meeting Tuesday night, including a few members of a progressive group that wants to "transform" the Democratic Party.

The two newly-elected co-chairs of the Cincinnati Democratic Committee will have significant influence over who gets an endorsement for future City Council, mayoral, and Cincinnati Public Schools board member elections. That endorsement has been incredibly powerful in the last few municipal elections.

"We elected an overwhelmingly young leadership team for the CDC," said Party Chair Alex Linser. "That gives me great optimism that this crop of leaders are going to help us engage young voters in the city, which is really important for us."

A few different factions within the party put forward candidates they said would bring more progressive values.

The first co-chair position went to a familiar face: former City Council member Reggie Harris. The second co-chair vote, however, went to 23-year-old teacher Antonio Sanders, who says he's eager to see change.

"Long gone are the days where you receive the endorsement simply because you're the incumbent," Sanders said. "If there is a candidate who we feel is better than one of the incumbents, that's the person who's going to get the endorsement."

That could include a Democratic Socialist candidate, Sanders said, although he's not personally a DSA member.

"I am not afraid of the word socialist," he said. "I believe that they have some decent viewpoints, but I also believe that some of our mainstream candidates have some really decent viewpoints. And I don't think we need to get wrapped up in the the Democratic Socialist or the mainstream Democrat argument or narrative."

Linser also pushed back on the idea of an ideological divide within the party

"There were a lot of millennials elected to the United States Senate ... and they span the ideological spectrum," Linser said. "But what they all have in common is a focus on family, working families issues, and bringing sort of a new enthusiasm and fight to the position."

A 'new generation' of leaders

The Cincinnati Democratic Committee is made up of elected precinct executives within the city of Cincinnati, and is a subset of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. The previous co-chairs of the CDC chose not to run again.

Earlier this year, a group called the Cincy Precinct Project recruited about 150 people to run for precinct executive positions in the May primary. Group leaders want to push the local Democratic Party further to the left, and say Democrats need to do more than just win elections.

About 80 candidates affiliated with the Cincy Precinct Project won a seat, out of 415 total precincts county-wide with an elected executive.

It wasn't enough to oust Party Chair Alex Linser at a lengthy meeting in late May. But many of the new precinct executives are within the city of Cincinnati, and the majority that matters is who shows up to the meeting and participates in the vote.

On Tuesday, it was enough for Sanders to narrowly beat Jasmine Coaston, who is also First Executive Vice Chair for the Hamilton County Democratic Party at large.

"It means nothing that we have nine Democrats on council if the people who we were elected to represent, who are their constituents, still don't feel any positive change," Sanders said. "That's why I ran."

Other candidates endorsed by the Cincy Precinct Project challenged Reggie Harris' nomination, saying the party needs "new voices." Harris pushed back.

"I want to reframe the idea of 'more of the same' to 'experience matters,' " Harris told the room ahead of the vote. "Being a high fundraising Black candidate — that's not a liability, that is an asset. The role of the CDC chair is, how do you replicate that? How do you create a pipeline of people [with] diverse thought, diverse experience that come in as professional, ready to run campaign people ... I know how to do that, and I will do that well."

Harris was elected to council in 2021 and 2023; he resigned in late 2024 to take a job at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Biden administration. After Trump won the election, Harris joined Congressman Greg Landsman's office as chief of staff.

Most recently, Harris was appointed to the Cincinnati Planning Commission.

The co-chairs will appoint a nominating committee for each office on the ballot; that committee then makes recommendations for endorsing specific candidates. It's up to the full CDC to vote on each endorsement, but the recommendations of the nominating committee get priority on the agenda, and it takes a two-thirds majority of all members to override a recommendation.

The CDC also elected five vice chairs, a secretary, and a treasurer; a few of those were also endorsed by the Cincy Precinct Project. Linser says those positions have historically been mostly ceremonial, but the new co-chairs could find ways to utilize them more.

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