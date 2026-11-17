Nurses at UC Medical Center picketed Tuesday to protest low staffing levels at the uptown hospital. Representatives for the nurse's union say the hospital system isn't spending enough on staffing. UC Health says the nursing shortage isn't unique to its hospitals and that it's doing what it can to hire more medical staff.

Brittney Roberts is a nurse at UC Medical Center uptown and a member of the Registered Nurses Association of UC Medical Center. She says she's experienced the staffing shortages first-hand.

"You are the nurse taking care of the patients in some of the most vulnerable states in their life," she said. "When you can't provide the care they deserve, it doesn't make you feel like a good nurse."

Roberts recalled a recent shift in which not enough nurses were scheduled. She says nurses on duty called supervisors to ask for more staffing and were told they'd have to make do with what they have.

RNA representatives said they believe the hospital could hire more medical staff, but chooses not to for budget reasons.

"Our nurses are essential to the care we provide, and we share their commitment to providing safe, high-quality patient care," UC Health said in a statement Friday. "UC Health is taking a number of steps to address staffing challenges that continue to affect hospitals nationwide. We are actively working to recruit and retain highly qualified nurses, strengthen our workforce, and support our care teams. We remain committed to supporting our nurses and providing high-quality care for our patients."

Nursing shortages have been an issue for years in Ohio and other states. Legislation in the Ohio General Assembly could address that issue. HB 521 would require mandatory staffing levels for various kinds of hospital units. Many hospitals are opposed to the measure, saying it reduces hospitals' ability to react to changing demands on their services and puts more pressure on the health care system.

RNA UCMC President Kylee Hamm says staffing minimums are a necessary step to take pressure off of nurses and keep even more from leaving the field.

"We want to provide excellent patient care," she said from the picket line. "We're very passionate about that. When you come in day after day after day and you do not have the resources to provide the care our patients deserve, we eventually leave the bedside."

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