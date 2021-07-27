-
Nurses working in Indiana will now be able to practice in Kentucky without holding a duplicate license. That's thanks to a new law signed by Indiana…
-
One of the region's largest healthcare networks is trying something new to attract and retain nurses. Mercy Health Systems is offering to repay some…
-
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the rates of the three most common sexually transmitted diseases, chlamydia,…
-
The practice of nursing has evolved dramatically since the 1970s. Nurses have long been at the forefront of patient care, and changes in demographics,…
-
Nurses have long been in the front lines of health care, and with millions more people having access to medical care after passage of the Affordable Care…
-
Just weeks after Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif, proposed federal legislation mandating nurse staffing levels, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical…