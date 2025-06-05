Ohio medical regulators raise concerns over retail IV therapy clinics

On May 15, the State Medical Board of Ohio, Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and Ohio Board of Nursing issued a joint regulatory statement addressing patient safety concerns when it comes to retail IV therapy clinics.

Retail IV therapy clinics administer a combination of saline, vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids as well as headache relief and anti-nausea medications through an intravenous drip. Clinics in the Cincinnati area have made claims that their treatments can treat dehydration better than water alone, while also boosting immunity, improving gut health, and maintaining healthy joints.

In the statement, the boards write, "many of the clinics are adopting business and/or practice models without realizing the selection, prescribing, preparation, and administration of IV therapy constitutes the practice of medicine, nursing and pharmacy."

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with experts about the risks associated with retail IV hydration and if these services offer effective solutions to the health concerns they target.

Guests:

Cameron McNamee, director of policy and communications, Ohio Board of Pharmacy

Michael Schoech, medical director of liver transplant, University of Cincinnati



