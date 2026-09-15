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Healthcare keeps adding jobs - what will it take to fill them?

Published September 15, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
A nurse leans over a patient to check vital signs.
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Healthcare has become one of the key engines for job creation in the U.S.

Employment in the sector increased by nearly 379,000 jobs from August 2025 to last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the agency projects that growth will accelerate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss local recruiting efforts for Greater Cincinnati’s healthcare careers and closing the gender gap in nursing.

Guests:

  • Heleena McKinney, senior manager of workforce initiatives, The Health Collaborative
  • Brian Kegley, RN, BSN, senior manager of business information and analytics, The Health Collaborative
  • Mark Edwards, assistant superintendent, Reading Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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