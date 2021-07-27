-
Cincinnati will host health care leaders from around the world this fall. The Advancing Healthcare Innovation Summit will let them share ideas and discuss…
-
The head of the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing is one of 15 committee members who helped write the Future of Nursing 2020-2030 report…
-
Greater Cincinnati hospitals have lost millions during the pandemic and through a series of steps are trying to get back in the black.St. Elizabeth…
-
Judy Friedman lost her employer-provided health care on April 1after she was furloughed.She tried searching for coupons and other discounts to help cover…
-
The Christ Hospital Health Network announced on Tuesday that it will not proceed with a development plan in Ft. Mitchell on the former site of the…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants a more forceful response from Ohio Republicans regarding the Trump administration's attempts to hobble the Affordable...
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap will launch the Black Women's Health Initiative early next year. It will be crafted from focus group results being…
-
Ohio's infant mortality rate remains higher than the national average. The rate of African-American babies dying before their first birthdays is three…
-
Cincinnati Children's is partnering with the Swiss company Roivant on a new venture called Aruvant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on…
-
About 100 people crammed into a small clinic on Columbus' west side on Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of Ohio’s first Somali primary care center.