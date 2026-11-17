November means Hamilton County Commissioners have their eyes on the 2027 budget proposals for county operations and the Metropolitan Sewer District. Tuesday morning, commissioners took a look at all the requests.

Sewers

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati is asking for a 4% rate hike for next year. Director Diana Christy says it’s to meet higher operating costs, including rising electrical rates and supply chain inflation. Christy says Hamilton County Commissioners could approve a flat hike alone, but they could also adjust the rate structure.

“What this means is while we will reduce the minimum charge, we need to increase the volume or consumption charge to offset the loss in revenue from that,” she says. “That results in bill savings for lower water usage customers and bill increases for higher water usage customers, some greater than 4%.”

Christy says there are more customers who use less water.

“Recognizing that, we evaluated reducing the minimum allowance from three CCF to two CCF.”

CCF is 100 cubic feet of water, which is equal to 748 gallons. Christy says the minimum allowance change would customers who use less water pay less.

Commissioners plan to hold public hearings on the MSD budget request, and may give organizations like the Sierra Club an opportunity to present alternatives.

Hamilton County

The Hamilton County administrator says he doesn't see asking commissioners for more money for the 2027 general fund budget. Jeff Aluotto says county departments asked for $60 million more than what will be available.

“Unfortunately the revenues… just aren’t keeping up with those expenditure pressures and expenditure asks,” he says. “So the bulk of the work of the budget office over the past several months has been working to reconcile those requests with the projected revenues that we have.”

He's recommending a 3.6% spending increase overall without any tax increases.

Property Tax Rebate

Hamilton County Commissioners are considering a property tax rebate larger than last year, but still short of the original promise. When voters approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for the stadiums, they also accepted that 30% of what was collected would be returned to property taxpayers.

“We were able to provide that full PTR for several years after the initial sales tax was passed until a slow-down in revenue made that unsustainable and the level of rebate has been volatile ever since,” Aluotto says. “This year the administration is recommending a 6.7% PTR or one that is $7.6 million. This is around 50% higher than the $5 million we recommended in 2026.”

Aluotto says that level would keep the stadium fund steady, and not draw revenue away from regular county services. Commissioners could vote on the PTR on Thursday.

The first of three public hearings on the overall budget is that same day: December 19, at 10 a.m at the Todd Portune Center for County Government. Commissioners should approve a budget by December 17.

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