Can the Cincy Precinct Project break through?

A progressive group wants to change Hamilton County’s Democratic Party.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the Cincy Precinct Project about how they think they’ll do that. And hear from the county’s Democratic Party chairman about why he wants those progressives to work with him.

Guests:



Jack Cunningham, founder, Cincy Precinct Project

Chad Thomas, precinct executive, Springfield Y

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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