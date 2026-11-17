Little Miami Schools Board of Education President David Wallace has resigned.

In a statement, a Little Miami spokesperson says Wallace has moved out of the school district.

"The Little Miami Local Schools Board of Education has received the resignation of Board member David Wallace, effective immediately, as he is relocating outside of district boundaries. The Board thanks Mr. Wallace for his service and wishes him well," a portion of the statement reads.

Wallace was elected in 2023 and began serving on the Board in early 2024. He faced heavy scrutiny online and during public comment from some in the community for his efforts to ban LGBTQ material from Little Miami Schools.

Wallace did not appear at Little Miami's last few Board of Education meetings. His last appearance was in September. Near the end of that meeting, Wallace expressed frustration with community members critical of his behavior in public meetings and views on the queer community.

"For two years I've sat back, and I've had people write fake narratives for two years, and I'm done. I'm done. I'm tired. I'm tired of people being the biggest bullies on social media, coming up here playing victim every single month. They attack my family, they attack me, they attack board members, but yet they want to be up here being victims every single month, and I'm tired," Wallace said.

The remaining members of the Little Miami Board of Education will vote on whether to accept Wallace's resignation Wednesday evening.

He is the second board member to resign just this year.

In March, newly elected school board member Dan Smith resigned after social media posts came to light in which he denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler. Smith had served on the school board for just three months.

'Hate has no home here' lawsuit

Wallace has been a controversial figure on the school board.

His resignation comes just over a week after a federal judge ruled in favor of Wallace and the school district in a lawsuit over the display of a pro-LGBTQ flag in a Little Miami High School classroom.

The federal lawsuit filed by Little Miami history teacher George McIntyre alleges Wallace and Little Miami Schools violated McIntrye's First Amendment Rights by ordering the removal of a flag that reads "Hate Has No Home Here" from his classroom wall earlier this year.

Little Miami Schools Board of Education

The judge ruled that the Board of Education has the authority to restrain the speech of public employees and stated that teachers are not entitled to present their personal views to captive audiences against the instruction of elected officials. McIntyre's attorney, Joshua Engel, told WVXU in a statement that he plans to appeal that ruling.

A June 2026 deposition of Wallace for the case revealed the now-former Board President was informed by Silas Shelton about the flag's presence in the classroom. Shelton is a former Blanchester pastor who frequented Little Miami School Board meetings and often complained about the presence of LGBTQ material in books and schools.

This summer, Shelton pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and menacing by stalking, after police reported he had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl. Shelton was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

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