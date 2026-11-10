Mayor Pureval: 'I want every Cincinnatian to be an optimist'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval touted a reduction in violent crime and big upcoming development projects in his fifth annual State of the City address Tuesday night.

According to the latest publicly available Cincinnati Police Department data, overall citywide violent crime so far this year is down 1.5% compared to the same time period in 2025, and is down 4.1% compared to the three-year average. Homicides are down almost 30% by both metrics. Property crimes also are down.

Pureval says he's proud of these outcomes.

"I know it can be difficult, it can be frustrating, to talk about positive progress when we continue to have tragedies in our community," he said. "But being proud, looking at and investing in what’s working, is not the same as being satisfied ... when, especially in hot spot areas, we have seen continued problems with public disorder. When just a week ago, two officers were attacked while trying to keep the peace, and this weekend saw challenges yet again."

But, he said, the trends are not just numbers: "They are lives saved. They are friends and neighbors who can live in peace instead of grief or fear. And we keep advancing every resource and every strategy possible to double down on what's work and adjust when it isn't."

Pureval says he has a lofty vision for the future.



"It's a vision I believe we all share. The shape of it might be different, and there may still be passionate disagreements about how we ultimately get there. But I trust, I know, that as a community we have a renewed and lasting confidence in who we are and the heights we deserve to reach," he said.

Pureval spoke highly of the outgoing Ohio governor. The Democratic Mayor says Mike DeWine, a Republican, put leadership over politics during his eight years in office.



"He supported our cities. When we disagreed on something, it was done in good faith. He has been a true public servant, a true advocate for our needs and interests, and a true partner on so many of the formative improvements we've undergone these past few years," Pureval said, adding he looks forward to working with Governor-elect Amy Acton.

He also congratulated the two Cincinnati City Council members elected to other offices: Seth Walsh as Ohio Treasurer, and Meeka Owens as Hamilton County Commissioner. It's not yet clear who will fill those vacancies on Council.



Pureval concluded with a challenge:

"I want every Cincinnatian to be an optimist," he said. "I want every Cincinnatian to feel more than a sense of hope, but [also] a sense of confidence in the bright future and the awesome opportunity in front of us."

Watch the full address below:

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