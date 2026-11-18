When Gayle Pille first began planting native trees to restore the forest in her new backyard thirty years ago, she never thought it would eventually become the site of a sanitary sewer line.

“They'll be destroying the stream, which is the backbone of the preserve,” she said.

Since then, Pille has worked to preserve Woolper Creek and the wildlife that depends on it. She’s planted sycamores, paw paw trees, sugar cane trees and more native plants. All with a goal of restoring the creek’s riparian — or the wall that protects the wildlife and vegetation from flooding and improves water quality.

“Without that riparian area, you've got a greater risk for landslides,” Pille said. “You've got a greater risk — it just doesn't hold the soil in place.”

Pille wants to see Woolper Creek protected, she says. Officials at Northern Kentucky Sanitation District 1, known as SD1, say they want the same thing. Their approach is a new sanitary sewer line. It will eliminate 1.2 million gallons of sanitary sewer flow on the creek every year — but will go right through Pille’s property.

Woolper Creek starts west of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport and travels about 14 miles through rural Boone County before spilling onto the Ohio River near Buffalo, Indiana. Only a tiny portion near Idlewild road is slated for development — officials say the rest will remain part of the countryside.

Now, while a new sanitary sewer line is not required for development, it still helps meet some of the preliminary criteria developers have to consider before proposing a zone amendment. Zoning controls what is allowed on a piece of land — the Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan controls how zoning is allowed to change in the future.

However, that future means Pille won’t be able to bequeath all her land to the Cardinal Land Conservancy — her dream for decades. The final phase of the project cuts through creek crossings, tearing down numerous mature trees and condemned land through 18 properties.

“It's heartbreaking for me,” Pille said. “It's heartbreaking because these trees are the homes for wildlife — they're habitat for wildlife. They're beautiful.”

Planned development in Boone County

While Pille felt blindsided by the Central Boone County Sewer Master Plan, it could mark the beginning of some expansion county officials have sought for decades.

Since at least 2000, the Boone County Planning Commission’s “Comprehensive Plan” has labeled the lots surrounding the northern portion of Woolper Creek, near Pille’s land, as “high suburban density residential.” This means they are expected to be a good candidate for dense suburban housing which includes up to eight dwelling units per acre.

“The comprehensive plans are really the bible of how you manage growth,” said Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU The Boone County 2040 future land use map. Gayle Pille's property is marked with an orange-red start, and the box highlights the neighboring land slated for "high suburban density residential" currently zoned as agricultural.

But for this high density residential development to happen in Boone County, past and present versions of the Comprehensive Plan say a sewer line expansion is one of the critical first steps. The end goal is commercial development.

“The Petersburg Road/Idlewild Interchange area at KY 8 and I-275 is now experiencing traffic volumes on I-275 that could support some commercial activity in the future,” states the 2010 Boone County Comprehensive Plan. “Significant commercial [development] will not occur, however, until residential development occurs in the corridor as well as the expansion of sanitary sewer service.”

The biggest type of infrastructure to impact where future development goes are sanitary sewers, according to the 2019 Comprehensive Plan. The plan also states that public sanitary sewer facilities have typically increased demand for dense single-family units, such as the high suburban density residential lots in the Future Land Use Map near Woolper Creek between Petersburg Road and Idlewild Road.

However, SD1 officials say development isn’t the reason they’re building a central sanitary sewer line.

"That's not something that SD1 considers or really is worried about,” said Senior Director of Engineering Lydia Watkins. “What we're looking for is, we ask the counties: Where do your priorities lie? Where do you believe future sewer service is needed right in the near future?”

Since 2007, SD1 has been legally bound to eliminate 85% of sewer overflows and all sanitary sewer overflows by the year 2040.

Still, both Boone and Kenton counties submitted letters detailing the county’s growth priority areas that would require a sanitation sewer line in January and February 2021. SD1 originally planned to upgrade existing pump stations, but Watkins said it would be an obstacle to future growth.

“So [the county] recognize [pump stations] as an issue with how they might want to be able to allow new businesses to come to our communities, and how they might want to be able to welcome new residences into our communities,” she said.

By Mar. 24, 2021, a project proposal submitted from SD1 details both future development and eliminating sanitary sewer overflows as the two main goals of the extended sanitary sewer service.

SD1 / SD1 The submission of the Western Boone County Conveyance project (now known as Boone County Sewer Master Plan) in 2021. As stated, the two goals of the sewer line is to promote growth and meet the consent decree.

But Moore said building a sanitary sewer line does not mean all of western Boone’s rural land will be open for development.

“Just because you see a transmission line being built, that does not mean the growth plan has changed,” he said. “Zoning would not allow high density development in those areas.”

‘Developmentally sensitive’

The Future Land Use map lists Woolper Creek as “developmentally sensitive,” which the Boone County Planning Commission defines as “areas with unique geographical qualities that will make it difficult to support urban development.” The 2019 Comprehensive Plan also notes that this is land that may in the future become protected due to “historical or visual importance.”.

Because of Woolper Creek and the riparian walls, Pille’s property is also labeled as “developmentally sensitive.” For SD1, this means they’re required to restore everything in Pille’s land to how it was before.

However, Pille was told by SD1 officials this meant placing non-native grass seeds and straw down. She said grass and straw will only encourage invasive plants to grow.

“What's going to happen is bush honeysuckle is going [to grow],” Pille said, gesturing to the land on her property with trees already removed by SD1. “Bush honeysuckle loves disturbed areas. Bush honeysuckle is a non-native shrub, highly invasive, from Asia.”

SD1 General Counsel Brian Ellerman confirmed the intent to use grass and seed, but said they will use the “appropriate grass seed mixture.”

“We typically work with property owners during the easement negotiation process to identify and accommodate specific restoration requests, including compensation for replacement trees and preferences for grass seed mixtures,” Ellerman said in an email to WVXU. “Unfortunately, Ms. Pille declined to participate in that process, and the determination of appropriate compensation is now part of the pending eminent domain proceeding.”

Ellerman is referring to the appeal Pille filed to the Kentucky Supreme Court over the Boone County Circuit court’s decision to grant SD1 the right to condemnation of her land. That case is still pending.

Pille said she refuses to take money from the project because “it was never about the money.”

“I'm probably not going to take that money,” she said. “My lawyer will have to work that out, but I'm not — the $80,000 doesn't make me feel any better.”

Even so, Lydia Watkins, SD1 Project Engineer on the central sewer line project, said developing around Woolper Creek now will eliminate the sanitary sewer overflows it sees all year.

“In the end, the project will eliminate 1.2 million gallons of sanitary sewer flow that currently inundates that creek today,” she said.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU A look down onto Woolper Creek's riparian wall behind Gayle Pille's house.

‘Her land today, but whose tomorrow?’

When Pille’s case came to light, her neighbor Jennifer Watts felt she could not sit by.

“It's about property rights in general, overdevelopment of Northern Kentucky, the destruction of our natural areas,” Watts said. “You know, we say: her land today, but whose tomorrow?”

After dozens of open record requests, protests, fiscal court and board meetings attended by Watts and dozens of other Boone County residents, construction is going ahead on Pille’s land. Even so, Watts said she and the other residents want to focus on stopping the project overall so an investigation on the overall damage to Woolper Creek’s crossing can be done.

“I mean, it's sad, but that's really just a tiny fraction of the damage to come,” she said. “Trees can be replanted, but the creek crossings are what's going to be the big thing with the damage.”

Watts said she worries that since the land that will be opened up to development is already owned by developers, the land will be developed before damage can be assessed.

“Some people, they say, ‘well, isn't it too late?,’” Watkins said. “Well, no, it's not. The damage hasn't been fully done, and even if the pipe was fully laid, it's not too late.”

For now, Pille is still waiting to hear from the Kentucky Supreme Court. So far, sycamore and buckeye trees she planted years ago have been torn down. She leaves at dawn and returns at dusk so she doesn’t have to see the construction.

“I don't know how people can watch their land be destroyed,” she said. “Especially when they love it. I mean, I didn't — this wasn't in the cards when I bought this place 35 years ago.”

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU Gayle Pille walking through a portion of her property next to Woolper Creek. The grass and trees in the picture have since been removed for the Boone County Sewer Master Plan.

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