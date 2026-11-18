The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says it is continuing to monitor the health of perhaps the world's most famous hippo, Fiona.

About 10 days ago, the 9-year-old hippo ate a hat that was accidentally tossed into her habitat. She has yet to pass the object.

"[An] ultrasound today did show that there's some bunching of intestines, so we do think she's passing something through her small intestine," says Mike Wenninger, DVM, director of Animal Health, in a video posted on social media.

"We know from consulting with specialists, both veterinary and human specialists, and some of our colleagues and other experts, that surgery isn't an option for full-grown hippos, and that our best chance for success with Fiona would be if she can pass us on her own," Wenninger adds.

Initially the zoo said Fiona is large enough — she weighs around 2,400 pounds — that a small hat should pass through and that she wasn't showing any symptoms. After a few days, however, keepers noticed her appetite decreasing. Staff have been giving her extra fluids, medication, running blood work, and encouraging her to eat all her favorite foods to help push the object through her system.

Wenninger says the team sedated Fiona again Tuesday for more tests. She remains off-exhibit while she's receiving care.

"She was a little dehydrated, so we repeated fluid therapy. We did enemas, and we borrowed a nine-foot scope from Columbus Zoo, and one of their technicians came along and helped set it up so that we could do a colonoscopy to see if there's any chance we could get far enough up to reach something. The scope's about nine feet long, and we weren't able to reach any farther than that."

Fiona is being monitored around-the-clock, the zoo says, and more procedures may be needed in the coming days.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden / YouTube Zookeepers performed a colonoscopy to see if it would be possible to reach the object inside Fiona.

About Fiona the hippo

Fiona the hippo captured the world's attention in January 2017 when she was born six weeks premature at 29 pounds — most baby hippos weigh between 55 and 120 pounds at birth. Animal lovers around the world were transfixed by the effort to keep her alive.

A team of medical professionals from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center worked with zoo keepers to place an IV line and help keep Fiona alive.

People said they loved her wiggly ears, a distinctive roll of fat around her neck and her playful nature.

The Fiona obsession went global, and 27 million people watched The Fiona Show on Facebook. The zoo posted a baby hippo update almost daily following her birth. When it tried to scale back posts, fans revolted, demanding the content continue.

Local businesses came out with hippo-branded everything: T-shirts, calendars, ice cream, even beer. And they donated part of the proceeds to the zoo. Overall, the zoo estimated Fiona generated $2 million to $3 million for the local economy in Cincinnati in her first year of life.

The zoo also got hundreds of letters from children, themselves born premature, telling Fiona: "I made it, and you will, too."

And she did.

Fiona has remained a top attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo. Tuesday's update video had hundreds of thousands of views in less than 24 hours, and thousands of comments sending well-wishes and anecdotes of people's own animals ingesting non-food objects.

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