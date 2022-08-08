© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

It's a boy! Fiona has a baby brother

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published August 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
baby hippo rests on adult hippo's head
Courtesy
/
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
The zoo reports Bibi's baby is a boy.

The results are in, and Bibi's baby is a boy. The zoo made the announcement Monday morning, less than a week after the birth.

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch in a release. “Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

The baby was born Wednesday evening. The zoo reports mom and baby are still doing well and are bonding nicely.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” said Gorsuch. “They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo.”

The baby doesn't yet have a name. The zoo is taking suggestions online. It's expected to select and announce a name later this week.

You can watch a video of the calf from the zoo below.

Local News Latest NewsnewsletterCincinnati Zoo & Botanical GardenFionaBibi
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
