-
When you're the darling of Cincinnati, a simple sheet cake just won't do. Fiona the hippo turns four on Sunday and will celebrate with a tiered confection…
-
What’s it like inside the Cincinnati Zoo when it’s bedtime for the animals? Apparently, Fiona the Hippo can’t sleep until she’s said goodnight to her…
-
Organizations around the country are getting creative, offering up their animals or special guests to make appearances during your company or work online…
-
Cincinnati native and New York Times bestselling illustrator Richard Cowdrey has again teamed up with the Cincinnati Zoo for a holiday follow-up to the…
-
Cincinnati's princess is turning into a queen. "Fiona" the hippo's tusks are starting to grow in."They showed up really early on but then the development…
-
The Queen of Cincinnati celebrates her second birthday this Jan. 24. We're talking about Fiona the hippo, of course. One woman who knows Fiona very well…
-
After her precarious entrance into the world, the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating another "Fiona" milestone: Cincinnati's beloved hippo now weighs in at…
-
Arnold's Bar & Grill, Blue Ash Chili, Sharonville's Roc-A-Fellas pizza and Fiona get national attention Monday, July 30, when a half-hour episode of Man…
-
The story that captured the nation's attention is now told by the man who oversaw every step of it. Our friend, host of The 90-Second Naturalist, and…
-
Updated 4:20 p.m.This summer, Fiona the hippo will join the likes of Ezzard Charles, Rosemary Clooney, Jim Tarbell and other noteworthy Cincinnatians by…