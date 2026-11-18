Northern Kentucky University announced Wednesday it's launching a new free undergraduate tuition program starting in fall 2027.

Dubbed the NKU Commitment, the program will cover tuition for Kentucky residents pursuing their first bachelor's degree who come from households with an annual income of $80,000 or less. Incoming freshmen and current Kentucky college students are eligible for the program.

In addition to the income requirements, the university says incoming freshmen must have a high school GPA of 2.75 or higher, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and commit to enrolling at NKU by spring 2027 to qualify. Current NKU students must be enrolled full-time by spring 2027 and be in good academic standing.

Students enrolled in the Kentucky Community & Technical College System or other Tri-State community colleges and regional campuses that plan to transfer through the 2NKU Pathways program are also eligible for tuition coverage.

NKU Chief Strategic Enrollment Management Officer Ryan Padgett tells WVXU the program was created to help current students finish their degrees and encourage more high school students to pursue a college education.

"This is really an opportunity for students who may not have even been considering college," Padgett said. "For us, this is our commitment to them to say, 'No, college is affordable for you as well.' "

NKU is the latest Tri-State institution to offer some form of free tuition. The University of Cincinnati launched the Bearcat Affordability Grant this fall, covering tuition for Ohio residents from families earning $75,000 a year or less. At the same time, Wright State introduced a similar program for Pell-eligible in-state students with a 3.2 GPA or higher.

Xavier University is now offering a $30,000 annual scholarship and automatic admission to every Greater Cincinnati high school student with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

In Indiana, Earlham College will expand its free tuition program for in-state students from households earning $100,000 a year or less next fall.

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