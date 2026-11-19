What was once the largest public housing complex in Northern Kentucky is planned for redevelopment — four years after its official closure.

“For all of its good, there was a lot of harm in the design of City Heights, concentrated poverty, isolated on a hilltop with limited access, no services or basic commerce readily available, no convenient schools or health care,” former Covington Mayor and Housing Authority Chairman Joe Meyer said at the site.

In 2025, residents told officials they wanted to see affordable housing units. Now, more than a year later, developers have drafted a plan for single-family homes, two-story townhouses and condominiums.

Vicki Davis-Cook lives nearby, and said she was excited to see the plans for development. She agreed with Meyer — she said the people that used to live in City Heights were geographically cut off from the rest of the city.

“They said they’re building a second road, so that's going to help because that's the biggest problem,” she said. “Even when I was in college and graduated in '78, people came and said’ we need another access road from up here’. And it just never happened.”

The City of Covington Housing Authority currently owns the site. It hired developers Fischer Homes and Grand Communities LLC for the redevelopment, which is valued at $170 million.

Read more

