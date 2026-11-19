For the first time in several years, the number of Ohioans traveling for Thanksgiving isn't growing.

AAA expects about 3.35 million Ohioans will travel over the long weekend. People in the Cincinnati Metro area make up more than 663,000 of that figure.

Those numbers are about the same as last year.

Ohio AAA spokesperson Chelsea Sick said affordability concerns — especially the high cost of gas and plan tickets — are likely the reason why 2026 is not another year of record post-pandemic growth. But the lack of a steep decline is a sign a large number of Ohioans are still willing to travel more than 50 miles for the holiday, she added.

“They might not go to that fancy dinner that they usually go to. They might be looking at their holiday gifts and seeing what their budget might be,” Sick said. “They might be looking at ways to save money on that Thanksgiving meal.”

By car

The vast majority of Great Cincinnati travelers will drive, according to AAA.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, along with the Sunday and Monday following it, will be the busiest days on the roadway, Sick said. She added people who want to avoid traffic should skip driving between noon and 7 p.m.

Sick also recommends checking car batteries, tire pressure, brakes, wiper blades, belts and hoses.

“Our AAA roadside assistance crew answered nearly 20,000 calls from drivers stranded on the roadside just during the Thanksgiving holiday last year,” Sick said. “A lot of those could have been prevented if they would have just been able to get that car checked before they hit the road.”

In addition to maintenance, Trooper Dalton Curtis, with District 6 of the Kentucky State Police, added travelers should plan for lots of cars on the road and leave enough braking distance.

From Nov. 25-29, Curtis said the state police will take part in a national crash awareness and reduction effort, known as Operation CARE, by increasing patrols to identify impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.

“We always say Thanksgiving Eve is also known as ‘Drinksgiving,’” Curtis said. “Drinking and driving is a deadly choice, and drivers should always try to stay committed to sober driving.”

By plane

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport expects to see 215,000 passengers over the Thanksgiving period, which starts Sunday and ends Nov. 30.

Last week’s nationwide ground stop is a good reminder there can always be disruptions, said CVG spokesperson Karen Gutierrez.

“We had one traveler today telling people that they should perhaps pack an extra change of clothes in their carry-on, just in case something comes up,” Gutierrez said. “That's really savvy advice.”

Gutierrez suggested people check with their airline frequently — about flight and baggage status — and added travelers should look out for construction at the airport this year.

Regional Transportation Safety Administration spokesperson Eric Guthier added, especially around Thanksgiving-time, people should remember to verify what’s allowed in carry-ons and what counts as a liquid.

“You're at your grandma's house, you're at your aunt's house — just this leftovers you can't do without, and you want to bring home. And then you forget, ‘Oh, her gravy is considered a liquid at the checkpoint,’” Guthier said.

He also recommends arriving two hours before domestic flights and three for international ones — especially for travelers on planes taking off in the early morning and early evening.

“Airports are like highways; they have rush hours, if you will,” Guthier said. “If you thought it was a good idea to take a flight at that time, a lot [of] other people may have, too.”

Read more:

